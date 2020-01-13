Snowfall in Kashmir for Second Day Throws Life Out of Gear, Flight Operations Hit

Srinagar: Snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear for the second day on Monday and forced cancellation of all flights to and from Srinagar airport, officials said.

Most parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, bringing relief to residents from intense cold conditions, the officials said.

While the plains received light to moderate snowfall and sleet, the higher reaches of the valley experienced heavy snowfall.

All the inbound and outbound flights to Srinagar were cancelled due to poor visibility and accumulation of snow on the runway, an official of the Airport authority of India said.

The early morning snowfall and sleet later in the day led to waterlogging of most of the roads in the city including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, the officials said.

Electricity supply in many areas has been snapped due to the snowfall, they added.

The MET Office has forecast more precipitation over the next five days but with lesser intensity from Tuesday.

