Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Snowfall in Kashmir for Second Day Throws Life Out of Gear, Flight Operations Hit

Most parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, bringing relief to residents from intense cold conditions, the officials said.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Snowfall in Kashmir for Second Day Throws Life Out of Gear, Flight Operations Hit
A security personnel checks a vehicle as others stand guard during snowfall, in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear for the second day on Monday and forced cancellation of all flights to and fro Srinagar airport. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: Snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear for the second day on Monday and forced cancellation of all flights to and from Srinagar airport, officials said.

Most parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, bringing relief to residents from intense cold conditions, the officials said.

While the plains received light to moderate snowfall and sleet, the higher reaches of the valley experienced heavy snowfall.

All the inbound and outbound flights to Srinagar were cancelled due to poor visibility and accumulation of snow on the runway, an official of the Airport authority of India said.

The early morning snowfall and sleet later in the day led to waterlogging of most of the roads in the city including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, the officials said.

Electricity supply in many areas has been snapped due to the snowfall, they added.

The MET Office has forecast more precipitation over the next five days but with lesser intensity from Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram