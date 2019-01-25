English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snowfall in Major Tourist Places of Himachal Pradesh, Min Temp Falls Below Freezing Point
Kufri 15 cm, Manali 10 cm, Shimla 6.9 cm and Kalpa 1 cm received snowfall from 5.30 pm Thursday to 8.30 am Friday
File photo of Shimla. (Photo: PTI/File pic)
Loading...
Shimla: Major tourist places of Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall again, dipping the minimum temperatures below the freezing point in these areas Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.
Kufri 15 cm, Manali 10 cm, Shimla 6.9 cm and Kalpa 1 cm received snowfall from 5.30 pm Thursday to 8.30 am Friday, MeT Centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.
Besides, several low hills and plains of the state received light rains from 0.6 mm to 7.8 mm during the period, Singh added.
The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, minus 1 degrees Celsius in Manali and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Shimla during the period, he said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 14 degrees Celsius, Singh said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Kufri 15 cm, Manali 10 cm, Shimla 6.9 cm and Kalpa 1 cm received snowfall from 5.30 pm Thursday to 8.30 am Friday, MeT Centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.
Besides, several low hills and plains of the state received light rains from 0.6 mm to 7.8 mm during the period, Singh added.
The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, minus 1 degrees Celsius in Manali and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Shimla during the period, he said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 14 degrees Celsius, Singh said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- PM Modi has Spent Last Four Years and a Half Proving Me Right, Says Shashi Tharoor at JLF 2019
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results