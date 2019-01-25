Snowfall in Major Tourist Places of Himachal Pradesh, Min Temp Falls Below Freezing Point

Major tourist places of Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall again, dipping the minimum temperatures below the freezing point in these areas Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.Kufri 15 cm, Manali 10 cm, Shimla 6.9 cm and Kalpa 1 cm received snowfall from 5.30 pm Thursday to 8.30 am Friday, MeT Centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.Besides, several low hills and plains of the state received light rains from 0.6 mm to 7.8 mm during the period, Singh added.The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, minus 1 degrees Celsius in Manali and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Shimla during the period, he said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.Tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 14 degrees Celsius, Singh said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.