'So Far We Are All Pariahs, Govt Doesn't Want to Hear Criticism of Economy': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's remarks came a day after veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj said the people were afraid to criticise the government.

Updated:December 1, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
File image of biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday said the government did not want to hear any criticism on the economy while expressing hope that it reaches out to the India Inc to work out solutions to revive growth.

Shaw's remarks came a day after veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj said the people were afraid to criticise the government.

"Hope the govt reaches out to India inc for working out solutions to revive consumption n growth. So far we are all pariahs n govt does not want to hear any criticism of our economy," Shaw said in a tweet.

Bajaj, at an award function on Saturday in Mumbai, had said that there was an "atmosphere of fear" and people were afraid to criticise the government and do not have the confidence that the government will appreciate any criticism.

The audience included Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.

Recently, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on the economy, said that many industrialists tell him they live in fear of harassment by government authorities.

