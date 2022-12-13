So What Triggered The Clashes at LAC? News18 Brings You The Inside Story

The clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were triggered after Chinese PLA troops tried to change a set trend on the intervening night of December 8 and 9, News18 has learnt. Sources said that Indian troops were intercepted by Chinese personnel and asked to leave the area. The Chinese troops tried to prevent Indian soldiers from patrolling in the area but the Indian Army stopped them from changing the trend, they added.

Sources said that as per the set trend, troops from both countries patrol up to certain lines as per their respective claims in some areas but clashes were triggered when Chinese troops tried to change this.

Sources also said that the clashes that started during the intervening night of December 8-9 ended on December 9. When Indian Army soldiers confronted them about changing the status quo, a large number of PLA troops tried to overpower the Indian side.

Sources said that the clashes started with a verbal altercation between the two sides over the area of patrol. Chinese troops gathered in large numbers, around 300-400, and tried to force the Indian Army troops to leave the area, but Indian soldiers overpowered them with reinforcements. Chinese personnel tried to push the Indian Army troops, which was retaliated to by the Indian side. After an hours-long clash, when they failed to implement their motive, the Chinese troops left the area and went back to their base. The Indian army troops also moved from the clash site, said sources.

They also said that Chinese troops were carrying unconventional weapons and arms.

On December 11, a flag meeting was also held in Bumla where Indian army officers raised the issue of changing of status quo by China. The situation is under control and the message has been conveyed to China in strong words, sources said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has given a statement on the issue in Parliament.

“I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 09 December 2022. On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," the minister told Parliament. “The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side."

The minister also said that due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up to the incident, the local commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. I would like to assure this House that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," Rajnath Singh said.

Read all the Latest India News here