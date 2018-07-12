GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

'So You Think You Can Dance': Delhi Thief Shakes a Leg Before Breaking Into Shops

The incident occurred last week when the thieves broke into four shops in the lane and looted goods worth lakhs of rupees.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
A thief dances in Delhi before looting shop (CCTV footage)
New Delhi: When a group of five thieves were tiptoeing to a shopping area in the national capital, little did they know that one of them had a different plan — to give the world a glimpse of his dancing skills.

Attired in trousers, unbuttoned shirt and handkerchief in mouth, the man enters a street, daringly faces a CCTV camera and breaks into a carefree dance.

He, along with his accomplice, then cover their faces and proceed to the shuttered entrance of a shop and try to break in, while the other thieves follow them.




According to reports, the incident occurred last week when the thieves broke into four shops in the lane and looted goods worth lakhs of rupees. The video of the robbery has gone viral on the social media.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
