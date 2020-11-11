Sobhita Dhulipala Wraps Up Shoot Of Bilingual Film 'Major'

Mumbai: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has announced that she has concluded shooting for herbilingual feature “Major”. Based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the Telugu-Hindi movie features Adivi Sesh in the title role. It is being produced by superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie reunites Dhulipala with her “Goodachari” director Sashi Kiran.

The “Made in Heaven” star took to Instagram to reveal that she has wrapped up the film’s shoot. “And it’s a wrap for me on Major’. Heart is full… This is a Deja vu with drumbeats, we are the exact same team as on Goodachari! (my 1st Telugu film),” Dhulipala wrote alongside a picture of a clapboard.

“‘Major’ is a passion project that we gladly gave blood, sweat and tears to. I think of this as a story about the anatomy of courage,” she added. The actor said she has tremendous respect and gratitude to her producers.

Dhulipala also thanked cinematographer Vamsi Pachipulusu and production designerKolla Avinash. “Major” is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation. Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest military honour in peacetime.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, “Major” is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor