Social Activist, 3 Others Held in Meghalaya for Bid to Float New NSCN-IM Linked Militant Group

File Photo of Meghalaya Police (Image: Twitter)

File Photo of Meghalaya Police (Image: Twitter)

Further investigation is yet to be conducted as the accused were sent for Covid tests.

Meghalaya police on Saturday arrested four people, including social activist Joannes Lamare for attempting to float a militant outfit in the state with the help from the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

Vicky Mawnai, Everpearl Mawsor and Aloysius Syiemlieh were intercepted while returning from Dimapur Hebron Camp, police sources said. Lamare was arrested from Umiam viewpoint on Thursday afternoon and his vehicle was also seized.

A case has been registered with the Mawlai police station case under Section of 54(9)2021 U/S 120B/121/121A/34 IPC, they said.

Further investigation is yet to be conducted as the accused were sent for Covid tests. “We are yet to interrogate them as they have been sent for COVID-19 related test,” officials said.

first published:September 18, 2021, 21:57 IST