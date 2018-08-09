English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Social Media Campaign to Dub Malgudi Days in Kannada, But Industry Divided
It was dubbed in Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and a few other languages. However, Kannada industry has been against dubbing. Although dubbing isn’t banned in Karnataka, the Karnataka Film Chamber and Producers Association does not allow it.
Image for representation. (Twitter)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Members of a Kannada organisation have demanded the classic soap-opera ‘Malgudi Days’ be dubbed in Kannada. The activists took to social media with the hashtag #MalgudiDaysInKannada and it soon became a state-wide trend.
Malgudi Days, which is based on RK Narayanan’s novel, was directed by Shankar Nag in Hindi and English. It was telecast on Doordarshan in late 1980s.
It was dubbed in Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and a few other languages. However, Kannada industry has been against dubbing. Although dubbing isn’t banned in Karnataka, the Karnataka Film Chamber and Producers Association does not allow it.
Now, Banawasi Balaga, a pro-Kannada organisation is demanding that an exception be made for Malgudi Days. The social media campaign has received support from Shankar Nag’s fans and Kannadigas.
Many suggest that Kannada film industry should not go against the move as the classic was directed by a Kannada talent Shankar Nag and many actors in the drama were Kannadigas.
Speaking to News 18, Arun Javgal, a member of Banavasi Balaga, said, “Why do we need to watch our man Shankar Nag’s serial in other languages? We want to watch the series in our mother tongue and each Kannadiga deserves to watch Malgudi Days in Kannada. We request Kannada film industry to support our campaign.”
Speaking about the earlier failures in dubbing, he added “If the industry supports dubbing, it will help in producing quality movies. Dubbing artists are scared of the industry and they are not taking part in other languages to Kannada dubbing. In return, ad agency dubbing artists were given the job leading to disaster.”
However, Malgudi Days’ associate director Ramesh Bhat is against the dubbing.
Speaking to News18, Ramesh Bhat said, “Malgudi Days should not be dubbed to Kannada. We are following the principle of making original movies in Kannada. We are always against dubbing. If Malgudi Days is dubbed, it will break the tradition of our industry. If any enthusiasts come further, we can reproduce the series in Kannada.”
Also Watch
Malgudi Days, which is based on RK Narayanan’s novel, was directed by Shankar Nag in Hindi and English. It was telecast on Doordarshan in late 1980s.
It was dubbed in Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and a few other languages. However, Kannada industry has been against dubbing. Although dubbing isn’t banned in Karnataka, the Karnataka Film Chamber and Producers Association does not allow it.
Now, Banawasi Balaga, a pro-Kannada organisation is demanding that an exception be made for Malgudi Days. The social media campaign has received support from Shankar Nag’s fans and Kannadigas.
Many suggest that Kannada film industry should not go against the move as the classic was directed by a Kannada talent Shankar Nag and many actors in the drama were Kannadigas.
Speaking to News 18, Arun Javgal, a member of Banavasi Balaga, said, “Why do we need to watch our man Shankar Nag’s serial in other languages? We want to watch the series in our mother tongue and each Kannadiga deserves to watch Malgudi Days in Kannada. We request Kannada film industry to support our campaign.”
Speaking about the earlier failures in dubbing, he added “If the industry supports dubbing, it will help in producing quality movies. Dubbing artists are scared of the industry and they are not taking part in other languages to Kannada dubbing. In return, ad agency dubbing artists were given the job leading to disaster.”
However, Malgudi Days’ associate director Ramesh Bhat is against the dubbing.
Speaking to News18, Ramesh Bhat said, “Malgudi Days should not be dubbed to Kannada. We are following the principle of making original movies in Kannada. We are always against dubbing. If Malgudi Days is dubbed, it will break the tradition of our industry. If any enthusiasts come further, we can reproduce the series in Kannada.”
Also Watch
-
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann is Simple, Subtle. I Am the Naughty One: Aparshakti Khurana
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
- Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts
- When Sushma Swaraj Had to Consult a Volcano in Indonesia
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...