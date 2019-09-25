Social Media Can be Used as 'Weapon' for Good Governance, Says PM Modi at Global Business Forum
During a question-answer session after addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here, Prime Minister Modi said he was active on social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Michael Bloomberg in New York. (Image: Twitter / @MikeBloomberg)
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy and it can be used as a "weapon" for good governance.
During a question-answer session after addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here, Prime Minister Modi said he was active on social media.
Responding to a question on social media, Modi told Michael Bloomberg that he was amused as the question was raised by a media baron.
"Social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy. It's encouraging to see established media take up initiatives to counter fake news," the Prime Minister said.
Modi said social media can be used in a positive manner for good governance.
"I have ordered action based on incidents that catch my eye," he said, citing an incident where he was able to instruct authorities to save lives in a flood-hit area in Gujarat.
When asked how as the head of a government he would like to use it, Modi said he was in favour of using the social media as a "good weapon" for good governance and he himself is trying in that direction.
Modi also said that people should first check when they receive a news on social media before forwarding it to others.
"The fashion of forwarding needs to be solved with technology," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'A Happy Young Girl': Greta Thunberg Had the Cheekiest Response to Donald Trump's Sarcastic Tweet
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour