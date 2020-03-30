Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Social Media Messages About Likely Imposition of Emergency 'Fake', Army Clarifies

Army officials also said no effort is being initiated to rope in services of retired personnel, the National Cadet Corps and the volunteers enrolled under the National Service Scheme in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
Social Media Messages About Likely Imposition of Emergency 'Fake', Army Clarifies
A man walks past closed shops after India was locked down for 21 days. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday dismissed as "fake" certain messages circulating on social media about likely imposition of Emergency in the country next month to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Army officials also said no effort is being initiated to rope in services of retired personnel, the National Cadet Corps and the volunteers enrolled under the National Service Scheme in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration," the Army's Additional Director general of Public Information (ADGPI) tweeted.

"It is clarified that this is absolutely fake," the ADGPI said. India was brought under a 21-day lockdown on midnight of last Tuesday with an aim to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The positive coronavirus cases touched 1,071 on Monday with 29 death. Globally, the virus has infected more than 700,000 people and claimed more than 32,000 lives.

