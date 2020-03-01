Social Media Posts Fuel Rumours of Violence in Parts of West & Southeast Delhi; Cops Say Situation Now Normal

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday night issued multiple alerts saying the situation in the national capital is under control after several users on social media warned of impending violence or a riot-like situation in areas of Delhi.

Several localities of Northeast Delhi remain on edge after violence earlier this week claimed the lives of 43 persons. The police said panic calls came in from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful," said the West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police on Twitter.

"It has been observed that some anti-social elements are spreading rumours to disturb peace. People are advised to neither spread nor trust the rumours," it said. "Law and order situation of the whole city is under control."

The entry and exit gates of the metro stations in Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada were temporarily closed. While shopkeepers in Uttam Nagar and Tagore garden shut their shops, gyms and malls in other areas were also shut down temporarily.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said the situation is normal throughout the city and senior officers are monitoring it. "Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.