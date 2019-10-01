Society May Keep Evolving, But Idea of a Hindu 'Rashtra' Remains Unchanged: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Even as society continues to evolve and people keep adapting to their circumstances, the idea of India as a Hindu ‘rashtra’ (state) remains unchanged, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Tuesday.

While reiterating the outfit’s non-negotiable core value, the RSS 'sarsanghchalakh' said the Sangh cannot be bracketed into any ideology as it does not believe in any "-ism" and is not represented by any book, including one authored by its second chief MS Golwalkar.

"It is wrong to call or describe anything as Sangh's ideology. Sangh founder [KB] Hedgewar did not ever say he can fully understand the Sangh. After having been 'sarsangachalak' for so long, Guruji said I may have begun to understand the Sangh," said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief was speaking at the launch of a book, "RSS, A Roadmap for The 21st Century", authored by Sunil Ambekar, a top functionary of the outfit's students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Bhagwat categorically said there is no RSS idealogue although some people might appear on different media platforms in this capacity and said that Hanuman, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Hedgewar are "our role models".

"The RSS does not believe in ism" and "cannot be represented by any book including the Golwalkar's 'Bunch of Thoughts'", Bhagwat further said.

However, he added that the Sangh considers as its own even those who do not call themselves Hindus but think of themselves as Indians.

On homosexuality and the issues faced by transgender people, Bhagwat said, without naming them, "These people have a place in society. In Mahabharata, Jarasandha (king of Magadha) had two generals... they fought in the war alongside the others. We have also spoken about it; this is not such a big problem, we can find solutions. There is no practice of debate over everything."

Talking about the Sangh's role in society, Bhagwat said the basic purpose is to change the person — it is not like the Sangh does everything or it did everything.

Referring to an episode from Hedgewar’s life, Bhagwat said, "The point of changing society was brought up even in the past. At that time, Hedgewar had said till the time there is even one person to say Bharat is his land and he is a Hindu, Bharat will remain a Hindu Rashtra."

Bhagwat said there are certain expressions and words used in the Sangh, which do not have an equivalent in foreign languages. So the book is a commendable effort in introducing the values of the Sangh and its vision and can be a ready reckoner for the volunteers, he added, applauding the publication.

BJP ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Patel were present at Tuesday's event where former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan and FICCI president Sandip Somany were guests of honour.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.