Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sodomised Maharashtra Boy Hangs Self, 14 Hostel Mates Arrested

Police officials said that the 14 hostel mates have been charged with abatement to suicide, unnatural sexual offences under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sodomised Maharashtra Boy Hangs Self, 14 Hostel Mates Arrested
Image for representation purposes only

Nagpur: Fourteen students from a hostel in Maharashtra's Chandrapur were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a Class 12 boy, who later committed suicide on January 18, police said.

The boy used to stay in the same hostel as the accused and his 18-page suicide note has detailed the sexual assaults perpetrated on him, a Chandrapur police station official said.

"He hanged himself in his Seva Dal hostel room on January 18. The 18-page suicide note was found on Monday. He has given explicit details of the sexual assaults after which we arrested the 14 boys staying in the same hostel as well as its watchman," he said.

They have been charged with abatement to suicide, unnatural sexual offences under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram