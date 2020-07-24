Software Engineer Arrested after Hacking into Database of Company to Get Back His Job

A software engineer was arrested for allegedly hacking into the database of his former company and deleting selective information in order to get back his job which he lost during the lockdown, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the CEO of the private company, police launched a probe into the matter and tracked the IP address, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

They arrested Vikesh Sharma, a resident of Old Maujpur, on Thursday.

Sharma, who has done M.Sc (IT), told police that he used to work as a senior software engineer in the company and was fired during the lockdown due to disagreement over salary.

To cause financial trouble to the company, he deleted data of many patients so that the organisation would be forced to hire him back to rectify the issue, the DCP said.

The accused said he deleted 18,000 data entries of patients, billing information of around three lakh patients and made around 22,000 false entries, Arya said.