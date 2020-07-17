Police Team to Visit Manesar to Record Statements of Rajasthan's Dissident Congress MLAs

A Special Operations Group team is to leave for Manesar in Haryana to take statements of Congress MLAs purportedly heard talking in a viral audio clip about horse-trading of legislators to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.

Dissident Congress legislators, supporting Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, are holed up in a resort in Manesar.

"A team is ready and will leave for Manesar to ascertain the versions of those whose names have come up in audio clips as there have been statements that these audio clips are fake or morphed," ADG (ATS & SOG) Ashok Rathore said.

He said it would not be appropriate to comment until it is established in the investigation that the alleged names that have surfaced in the complaint and audio clips are those the real persons.

Rathore said SOG is also going to move court for permission to hold voice spectrography tests to match the voice samples.

Security has been beefed up at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel, where the MLAs are staying.