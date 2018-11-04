English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sohrabuddin Shaikh Killed Ex-Minister Haren Pandya on Vanzara's Orders, Witness Tells Court
the witness claimed that the killing had allegedly been ordered by former Gujarat IPS officer DG Vanzara.
Sohrabuddin Sheikh was allegedly killed in a fake encounter near Gandhinagar. (File photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: A witness in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case has told a trial court that Shaikh had killed former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.
The killing had allegedly been ordered by former Gujarat IPS officer DG Vanzara, the witness further claimed.
Pandya was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003.
The witness said he met Shaikh in 2002 and became good friends with him and his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsi Prajapati.
"During that time, Sohrabuddin told me he had got money from DG Vanzara to kill Gujarat's home minister Haren Pandya and he completed the job. I then told him that what he did was wrong and he had killed a good person," the witness told the court.
The witness further said that in 2005 he was arrested by Rajasthan police and lodged at Udaipur jail where he met Prajapati.
"Prajapati told me that the Gujarat police killed Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi," the witness said, deposing before special CBI Judge SJ Sharma.
The testimony will continue next week.
Shaikh and his wife were killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2005 by Gujarat police. Prajapati was later killed in another alleged fake encounter by Gujarat and Rajasthan police.
Of the 38 people charged by the CBI for the two alleged fake encounters, 16 were discharged by the trial court.
Those discharged included BJP chief Amit Shah, Vanzara and all senior officers of Gujarat and Rajasthan police.
The killing had allegedly been ordered by former Gujarat IPS officer DG Vanzara, the witness further claimed.
Pandya was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003.
The witness said he met Shaikh in 2002 and became good friends with him and his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsi Prajapati.
"During that time, Sohrabuddin told me he had got money from DG Vanzara to kill Gujarat's home minister Haren Pandya and he completed the job. I then told him that what he did was wrong and he had killed a good person," the witness told the court.
The witness further said that in 2005 he was arrested by Rajasthan police and lodged at Udaipur jail where he met Prajapati.
"Prajapati told me that the Gujarat police killed Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi," the witness said, deposing before special CBI Judge SJ Sharma.
The testimony will continue next week.
Shaikh and his wife were killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2005 by Gujarat police. Prajapati was later killed in another alleged fake encounter by Gujarat and Rajasthan police.
Of the 38 people charged by the CBI for the two alleged fake encounters, 16 were discharged by the trial court.
Those discharged included BJP chief Amit Shah, Vanzara and all senior officers of Gujarat and Rajasthan police.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Leicester City Owner's Buddhist Funeral Held in Thailand with Royal Honour
- 'Maybe I Don't Fit Constantine's Current Style of Play,' Says Soosairaj After India Snub
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...