Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2021: Check Date and Timings

Stargazers will get to see more solar and lunar eclipses in 2021 as compared to the ones in the year 2020. The solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that takes place when sun’s light is blocked partially or completely from reaching the surface of the Earth. This happens when the moon comes between the sun and Earth during its rotation. Similarly, a lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes in a straight line between the sun and the moon, thus preventing the solar light to reach the surface of the moon.

The year 2021 will witness 2 solar and 2 lunar eclipses from different parts of the world. Check the date and timings of the solar and lunar eclipses of 2021.

Solar eclipses in 2021

June 10: The first solar eclipse of the year 2021 will take place on June 10 from 1:42 pm (Indian Standard Time) to 6:41 pm. This one will be visible from most of the European and Asian countries along with North and West Africa, parts of North America, the Atlantic ocean, and the Arctic.

December 4: The second and the last solar eclipse of 2021 will be viewed on December 4, 2021. This can be viewed in Australia, South Africa, South America, Antarctica, and parts of the Atlantic and the Indian oceans.

This year also, the last solar eclipse was witnessed on December 14, which lasted for nearly five hours.

Lunar eclipses in 2021

May 26: The year 2021 will witness its first lunar eclipse on May 26 from 2:17 pm to 7:19 pm (IST). it will be visible from South-east and East Asia, North America, South America, Antarctica, as well as parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Indian oceans.

November 18-19: The second and the last lunar eclipse of 2021 will be visible on November 18-19, 2021 from 11:32 am to 6:33 pm (IST). The last lunar eclipse of 2021 will be partial.