Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
2-min read

Modi's Photo in Pursuit of Solar Eclipse During 'Dense Cloud Cover' Gets Twitter Talking. Then, He Joins in

In India, the the 'ring of fire'- the solar eclipse or 'Surya grahan' was visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi's Photo in Pursuit of Solar Eclipse During 'Dense Cloud Cover' Gets Twitter Talking. Then, He Joins in
Source: Official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the country held its breath to the annual solar eclipse – the last one of this decade -- on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, joined the chorus of excitement and shared his enthusiasm about witnessing the celestial spectacle. He, however, admitted that he was unable to view the sun because of the dense cloud cover.

Explaining how the technology of live stream ultimately came to his rescue, the prime minister also said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” he said on Twitter, posting along with it, pictures of him trying to view the eclipse.

One such photo, in which the prime minister is seen wearing black sun-glasses, as he stood in pursuit of viewing the eclipse with his neck arched up towards the sky, ended up tickling the funny bone of a Twitter user who wrote: “This is becoming a meme.”

And while the clouds may have dampened the PM's astronomical engagements for the day, the same cannot be said about his spirits. Much to everyone’s surprise, Modi, in an exemplary display of sportsmanship, responded to the tweet almost instantly. “Most welcome…enjoy!” he wrote.

This light-hearted banter was not lost to Twitter, as users jumped to applaud the prime minister for playing along:

Often referred to as the "ring of fire"- the solar eclipse or "Surya grahan" was initially visible as a partial eclipse and can be viewed first from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. In India, the partial eclipse will be visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

However, fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram