Modi's Photo in Pursuit of Solar Eclipse During 'Dense Cloud Cover' Gets Twitter Talking. Then, He Joins in

As the country held its breath to the annual solar eclipse – the last one of this decade -- on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, joined the chorus of excitement and shared his enthusiasm about witnessing the celestial spectacle. He, however, admitted that he was unable to view the sun because of the dense cloud cover.

Explaining how the technology of live stream ultimately came to his rescue, the prime minister also said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” he said on Twitter, posting along with it, pictures of him trying to view the eclipse.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

One such photo, in which the prime minister is seen wearing black sun-glasses, as he stood in pursuit of viewing the eclipse with his neck arched up towards the sky, ended up tickling the funny bone of a Twitter user who wrote: “This is becoming a meme.”

And while the clouds may have dampened the PM's astronomical engagements for the day, the same cannot be said about his spirits. Much to everyone’s surprise, Modi, in an exemplary display of sportsmanship, responded to the tweet almost instantly. “Most welcome…enjoy!” he wrote.

This light-hearted banter was not lost to Twitter, as users jumped to applaud the prime minister for playing along:

People’s PM 👌😎🙏 — PiyushSingh (@PiyushSingh083) December 26, 2019

Wow.. Modi ji....U r the best... We all love u Mr Cool 😍 — Dr Sudeshna (@drsudeshna246) December 26, 2019

Wow — Manoj Chaudhary (@MChoudharyBJP) December 26, 2019

Often referred to as the "ring of fire"- the solar eclipse or "Surya grahan" was initially visible as a partial eclipse and can be viewed first from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. In India, the partial eclipse will be visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

However, fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.