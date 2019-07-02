Solar Eclipse 2019: What is Surya Grahan and its Different Types
Solar eclipses, which happen once every 18 months, last only for a few minutes, and should not be viewed directly as they might cause permanent eye damage.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
An eclipse or a Grahan takes place when one heavenly body, for example, a moon or planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body. On Earth, we observe two types of eclipses: Solar Eclipse (an eclipse of the sun), also known as Surya Grahan or Lunar Eclipse (an eclipse of the moon), also known as Chandra Grahan. When the moon comes between the orbit Earth and the Sun, it blocks the light of the sun from reaching Earth, thus causing an eclipse of the Sun, or solar eclipse. During a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow onto Earth.
There are three types of solar eclipses: A total solar eclipse, a partial solar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse. When the solar eclipse is only visible from a small area on Earth, it is known as total solar eclipse. For a total eclipse to take place, the sun, moon and Earth must be in a direct line.
When the sun, moon and Earth are not exactly lined up, with the sun appearing to have a dark shadow on only a small part of its surface, it is known as a partial solar eclipse. When the moon is farthest from Earth, it results in an annular solar eclipse. While the moon does not block the entire view of the sun, in this case, it looks like a dark disk on top of a larger sun-coloured disk in front of the sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the moon.
Solar eclipses happen once every 18 months. Unlike lunar eclipses, solar eclipses only last for a few minutes. It is always advised not to look at a solar eclipse directly as it can permanently damage your eyes.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei
- Paytm Confirms It Will Not Levy Transaction or Convenience Fee On Any Payments or Services
- Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Kiara Advani at Jabariya Jodi Trailer Launch
- Let's Talk About Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and India's Final 10 Overs Against England in World Cup
- Cisco, Kerala Sign MoU to Establish Smart Farming Infrastructure
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s