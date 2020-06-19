Solar Eclipse 2020: Check Date, Time and Duration of This Year's First Surya Grahan

Surya Grahan 2020 | Solar eclipse is a marvelous cosmic event that occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, thereby blocking our vision (from the earth) of the sun partly or totally. This weekend we are going to see the first solar eclipse of the year unfold.

The annular solar eclipse is also called the ring of fire eclipse, due to the periphery of the sun visible behind the moon creating a ring-like structure. Like a total solar eclipse, this phenomenon is also seen when the moon directly comes in front of the sun. However, during an annular solar eclipse, the moon does not completely cover up the sun, leaving the ‘ring of fire’ out.

Solar eclipse 2020: Date

According to the timeanddate.com website, this rare solar eclipse will be visible from some parts of Africa and Asia. Some of the countries which can spot Surya Grahan 2020 are the northern part of India, southern Pakistan, China, Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia.

The annular solar eclipse 2020 will be visible on June 21, 2020, which is this Sunday.

Surya Grahan 2020: Time and duration of Solar Eclipse

On Sunday, the annular eclipse will begin at 9.15 am IST and peak at 12.10 pm. The eclipse will close at around 3.04 pm. Hence the total phenomenon will last for about six hours. These local times have been calculated based on the region of Kolkata and may vary for different places.