Solar Eclipse 2020: Moon Gazers Will See the 'Ring of Fire' Twice This Year

In the year 2020, the Moon will block the Sun from the Earth twice by placing itself between the two resulting in solar eclipse. The annual solar eclipse in 2020 is scheduled to occur on June 21 and December 14.

The Moon circles around the Earth and comes closer or moves further in the process of one revolution. Solar eclipse takes place when the Moon is at its furthest point from the Earth. The Moon is so far that it comes between the Sun and the third planet of the solar system. Being far, the Moon fails to completely block the Sun hence, the Sun's disk continues to peek through the Moon's silhouette, resulting in the 'ring of fire'.

According to timeanddate.com, the solar eclipse on June 21, 2020, will be annular, which means the Moon will cover the Sun's centre, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’.

The annular phase of solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia, south of Pakistan and northern India and China.

The Moon comes a lot closer between the Sun and the Earth during the total solar eclipse. The Moon is at the closet point -the perigee on its orbit around the Earth. The size of the Moon appears to be bigger than the Earth. It is total solar eclipse and for a few seconds, light gathers along the edge making it look like a diamond ring.

According to the report the solar eclipse on December 14, 2020 will be a total solar eclipse and will be visible from Chile and some parts of Argentina in the afternoon. Some parts of southern South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will also be able to see a partial solar eclipse if the weather is favourable.

