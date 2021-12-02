Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Duration, Timing and its Impact on Zodiac Signs

The world is going to witness the last total solar eclipse of the year on December 4. The eclipse will be visible prominently in South America, Australia, South Africa and in countries in the Southern Atlantic.

According to experts, the solar eclipse will last four hours and eight minutes. According to the scientific community, a solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, thereby casting a shadow on the earth as the moon partially or fully blocks the sun’s light. A total solar eclipse is formed when the sun, moon and earth are in a direct line.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will begin as a partial solar eclipse on December 4 at 5:29 am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The total solar eclipse will begin at 7:00 am (UTC) and end at 9:37 am (UTC).

The last total solar eclipse of the year is being considered to be very special by astrologists as the day is also being observed as Shani Amavasya. The astrologers firmly believe December 4 is a wonderful day because of the coincidence.

According to Hindu religious texts, Shani Dev is the son of God Surya and if both the planets sun and Saturn are pleased the time and day turns to be auspicious.

According to astrologers, as we witness a solar eclipse on Shani Amavasya, one should make offerings both to Shani Dev and God Surya.

As per astrologers, people suffering due to the influence of Saturn in their horoscope should make offerings to Shani Dev. On performing the rituals accordingly, all our wishes are fulfilled.

Astrologers also state that total solar eclipses impact all zodiac signs so every person should do charity and worship during this time to please the Sun God.

