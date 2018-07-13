English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
Unlike the last solar eclipse or surya grahan, which was visible in many parts of the world, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica.
File photo of a solar eclipse (REUTERS)
Solar Eclipse 2018 The World is gearing up for a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan which will take place on Friday(July 13th). Unlike the last solar eclipse, which was visible in many parts of the world, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica.
What is partial Solar Eclipse?
Unlike a total solar eclipse, a partial eclipse does not entirely block sun's light. The Surya Grahan occurs when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, but Moon only covers the Sun's disk partially.
What is the timing of Solar Eclipse in India?
In India, Surya Grahan 2018 or Solar Eclipse 2018 will begin at 7:18 am and go on till 8:31 am.
Why is this Solar Eclipse important?
There is much interest around the Solar Eclipse 2018 this time as it falls on Friday the 13th. Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th is unusual as its considered bad luck.
Precautions for watching Solar Eclipse?
In order to watch partial Solar Eclipse, people shall wear proper glasses or use x-ray sheets.
Also Watch
What is partial Solar Eclipse?
Unlike a total solar eclipse, a partial eclipse does not entirely block sun's light. The Surya Grahan occurs when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, but Moon only covers the Sun's disk partially.
What is the timing of Solar Eclipse in India?
In India, Surya Grahan 2018 or Solar Eclipse 2018 will begin at 7:18 am and go on till 8:31 am.
Why is this Solar Eclipse important?
There is much interest around the Solar Eclipse 2018 this time as it falls on Friday the 13th. Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th is unusual as its considered bad luck.
Precautions for watching Solar Eclipse?
In order to watch partial Solar Eclipse, people shall wear proper glasses or use x-ray sheets.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Instagram Has a New Question Feature But the Internet Doesn't Want the Answer
- Meghan Markle to Cheer Wimbledon Royal Serena Williams
- RoboCop Returns: District 9 Director Tapped to Helm Reboot of Sci-fi Crime Classic
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?