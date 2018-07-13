Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know

Solar Eclipse 2018 The World is gearing up for a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan which will take place on Friday(July 13th). Unlike the last solar eclipse, which was visible in many parts of the world, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica.Unlike a total solar eclipse, a partial eclipse does not entirely block sun's light. The Surya Grahan occurs when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, but Moon only covers the Sun's disk partially.In India, Surya Grahan 2018 or Solar Eclipse 2018 will begin at 7:18 am and go on till 8:31 am.There is much interest around the Solar Eclipse 2018 this time as it falls on Friday the 13th. Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th is unusual as its considered bad luck.Precautions for watching Solar Eclipse?In order to watch partial Solar Eclipse, people shall wear proper glasses or use x-ray sheets.