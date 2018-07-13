GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know

Unlike the last solar eclipse or surya grahan, which was visible in many parts of the world, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2018, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
File photo of a solar eclipse (REUTERS)
Solar Eclipse 2018 The World is gearing up for a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan which will take place on Friday(July 13th). Unlike the last solar eclipse, which was visible in many parts of the world, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica.

What is partial Solar Eclipse?


Unlike a total solar eclipse, a partial eclipse does not entirely block sun's light. The Surya Grahan occurs when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, but Moon only covers the Sun's disk partially.

What is the timing of Solar Eclipse in India?

In India, Surya Grahan 2018 or Solar Eclipse 2018 will begin at 7:18 am and go on till 8:31 am.

Why is this Solar Eclipse important?


There is much interest around the Solar Eclipse 2018 this time as it falls on Friday the 13th. Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th is unusual as its considered bad luck.

Precautions for watching Solar Eclipse?

In order to watch partial Solar Eclipse, people shall wear proper glasses or use x-ray sheets.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery