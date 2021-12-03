Solar Eclipse To Occur on Shani Jayanti This Year. Here's How it Impacts Zodiac Signs

This year, the solar eclipse and Shani Jayanti will occur together after 148 years. The last time a solar eclipse occurred on the occasion of Shani Jayanti was on 26 May 1873. The solar eclipse will be seen in Krishna Paksha of Aghan month on December 4.

The solar and lunar eclipses have a huge impact on the zodiac signs and Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma has explained to us the effect of the Surya Grahan on different zodiac signs

Aries

The Aries will get the happiness of a life partner, but there can be discord among family members and an increase in mental stress. This eclipse will disturb your mother’s health.

Solution

Recite Sundarkand in the evening and light a lamp of jasmine oil in front of Hanuman ji.

Taurus (Vrishabha)

You might have stomach related problems and may also bring separation in your love relationship. There can be a refund of the stalled money

Solution:

In the evening, offer sandalwood perfume to the Shivling and light a mustard oil lamp under the Peepal tree.

Gemini

Expenses will increase, someone may get cheated, and there may be rift and money worries in the family. Enemies may cause a loss, and there might be a possibility of diseases.

Solution:

Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit. In the evening, feed the needy people in the name of ancestors.

Kark

There may be a separation from the life partner. It can be painful for health, there can also be loss of money

Solution:

Do circumambulation of the Peepal tree and offer it to the roots by mixing black sesame and Gangajal honey in raw milk.

Singh

This eclipse can cause some accidents along with disturbances in health. There may be a loss in investment, but at the same time, some new work may also start.

Solution:

Donate red clothes to the needy people and read Hanuman Chalisa 5 times.

Kanya

This eclipse can spoil the health of your father and may hinder his progress. It will also bring an increase in land benefits, honour and prestige.

Solution:

In the evening, bow to Lord Surya and offer jaggery and gram to Hanuman ji.

Tula

This eclipse can make some changes at the workplace and promotion may stop. The woman may get trouble from the male side and the man from the female side

Solution:

In the evening, offer Arghya to Lord Suryanarayan with a copper vessel and recite Suryashtak, and donate your old clothes.

Scorpio

Relations with elder siblings may deteriorate. There can be trouble from the child side, unnecessary stress at the workplace. There can be disputes with people for no reason.

Solution

Donate wheat and jaggery to eligible or needy people. Donate any iron Vastu in the temple of Hanuman ji or Shani temple.

Sagittarius

This eclipse can also harm your eyes by increasing the expenditure. Your enemies will be defeated, there will be good profit and progress in work and business.

Solution:

Offer food to needy people in the name of ancestors. Worship Lord Shiva and Hanuman ji.

Capricorn:

There can be a mistake in taking a decision. There may also be some kind of stigma of loss in business and rift between husband and wife. Your friend or partner may suffer.

Solution:

Chant Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Mantra 108 times, recite Shani Chalisa and Hanuman Chalisa. Donate food grains to needy people.

Kumbh

This eclipse will cause discord in the family regarding the status of money. Be careful while driving, friends may get into trouble. The economic situation will improve.

Solution:

Donate medicine, clothes, food to the needy or eunuchs and must take their blessings. Donate dry food items to Shiva temple.

Meen

This eclipse can increase many types of troubles, deception or humiliation. It may take longer than the normal time to do any work. There may be heavy losses in business.

Solution:

Worship Lord Suryanarayana and chant Om Ghrini Suryay Namah 108 times. Donate your old clothes and ghee to Shiva temple.

