Soldier Arrested From Meerut, Several More Detained For Allegedly Selling Secrets to Pakistan’s ISI
Uttar Pradesh's Anti Terrorist Squad refused to confirm whether the arrest and the interrogation of the soldier was part of the ongoing investigation in the BrahMos spy case.
An Indian army soldier was arrested from Meerut and several more were detained as authorities launched a sweep on an alleged espionage ring that was supplying secrets to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrested jawan was deployed in the army's Signal Regiment in Meerut cantonment.
Uttar Pradesh's Anti Terrorist Squad refused to confirm whether the arrest and the interrogation of the soldier, which is currently underway, was part of the ongoing investigation in the BrahMos spy case.
A high profile arrest - of a young scientist - in this case was carried out on October 8. Nishant Pradeep Agrawal had been working for BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL)'s missile research centre in Nagpur for the last four years before he was arrested on similar charges of espionage.
Sources say that the ATS has raided several places across Uttar Pradesh and two more unidentified people have been arrested in Agra and Kanpur in the course of investigations in this case.
In a statement released a few days ago the UP Police had claimed that Facebook accounts originating from Pakistan in the name of women were used to "honey-trap" key officials working in sensitive defence-related set-ups in India.
Investigations are being carried out after agencies received a tip-off from an arrest made by BSF in Noida.
UP ATS team has found "certain secret and ultra-sensitive information" on Agrawal's personal computer.
"It should not been there on his personal laptop. It violates the provisions of the OSA, and hence he has been arrested," the statement released by the ATS said.
Agrawal was reportedly passing on certain highly classified information, including "technological and other details", to Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence as well as to the USA.
