Soldier Dies After Falling into River During Anti-militant Operation in J&K's Ganderbal
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: An Army personnel died after falling into a river during an anti-militant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, an official said on Saturday.
Defadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Wusan area of the central Kashmir district on Friday, an Army official said.
A rescue operation was launched immediately, but the soldier could not be saved. His body was later fished out from the river, the official said.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps headquarters on Saturday to pay tribute to the soldier.
Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon and others paid homage to the soldier in a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh cantonment, the official added.
