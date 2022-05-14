Soldier Dies by Suicide in J&K Ramban, FIR Lodged Into Incident

A soldier reportedly shot himself to death with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police sources said on Saturday.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

The incident took place late Friday evening at the Neel camp in Banihal area.

According to the sources, the victim has been identified as Haryana-native Ravi Kumar of the 12 Rashtriya Rifles.

“An FIR has been lodged in this incident," officials said.

