Soldier Dies in J&K's Poonch After Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire at LoC

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Soldier Dies in J&K's Poonch After Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire at LoC
Jammu: A soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident took place about about 5 p.m. on Monday.

"In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. He was from Khagaria district in Bihar," Anand added.
