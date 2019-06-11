English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soldier Dies in J&K's Poonch After Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire at LoC
Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.
Representative image.
Jammu: A soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said on Tuesday.
Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident took place about about 5 p.m. on Monday.
"In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. He was from Khagaria district in Bihar," Anand added.
