Soldier, JCO Critically Injured in Encounter in J&K's Poonch

An encounter broke out between armed forces and militants in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in which an Army soldier and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were critically injured.

“One JCO and one soldier have been critically injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division,” said PRO Defence, Jammu.

The Counter Terrorist operation is being conducted in the general area of Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, Poonch. Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NHW was suspended between BG and Surankote amid the ongoing anti-terror operation.

The encounter is taking place with the same group of terrorists who fired security personnel late night on October 10. An army officer and four other soldiers were killed in action during the encounter. The army has been chasing these terrorists for four days now, but they have been dodging the soldiers army by taking advantage of the high hills and forests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.