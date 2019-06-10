Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Army Along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC and targeted forward posts in the Doda battalion area on Monday, officials said.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Army Along LoC in Poonch
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
Jammu: An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and targeted forward posts in the Doda battalion area, they said.

In the ceasefire violation, one Army man was killed and three others have suffered injuries, the officials said.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding that troops guarding the border retaliated effectively.​
