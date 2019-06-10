English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Army Along LoC in Poonch
The Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC and targeted forward posts in the Doda battalion area on Monday, officials said.
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
Jammu: An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding that troops guarding the border retaliated effectively.
