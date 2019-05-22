Take the pledge to vote

Soldier Killed, 7 Others Injured in Blast During 'Training Activity' Along LoC: Officials

The incident took place on Wednesday morning during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar sector.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
Soldier Killed, 7 Others Injured in Blast During 'Training Activity' Along LoC: Officials
Image for representation
Jammu: An Army man was killed and seven others were injured in a blast during a "training activity" along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

"On Wednesday at 0915 hours, during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar sector, one soldier was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries", a Defence public relation officer said.

Seven others suffered minor injuries and two of them were taken to the nearest military hospital. Their condition is stable, the officials said.

The incident took place at the Dhera Dabsi forward post of the 12 Madras Regiment, they said.
