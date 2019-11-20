Soldier Killed, Another Injured During Movement of Tanks in Army Exercise in Jaisalmer
The incident took place early Wednesday morning during the movement of tanks, leaving one soldier dead and another injured, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Jaisalmer: A soldier was killed and another injured in an accident during movement of tanks as part of an Army exercise in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.
According to police, the deceased soldier was identified as Parmeshwar Yadav.
The incident took place early Wednesday morning during the movement of tanks, leaving one soldier dead and another injured, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.
The injured soldier, R D Dixit, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera, Snapdragon 855+ Launched at Rs 29,999
- SS Rajamouli Adds Thor's Ray Stevenson and Other International Stars to Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR
- Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First
- MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries