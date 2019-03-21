English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soldier Killed as Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector this morning.
Representative image.
Jammu: An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by heavily shelling forward areas and posts along the Line of Control with mortar bombs in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday, officials said.
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector this morning, they said.
One soldier was was killed in Pakistani firing, they added.
Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.
