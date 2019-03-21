LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Soldier Killed as Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector this morning.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Representative image.
Jammu: An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by heavily shelling forward areas and posts along the Line of Control with mortar bombs in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday, officials said.

One soldier was was killed in Pakistani firing, they added.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.
