Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector of J&K’s Rajouri

An Indian Army soldier was killed and another injured on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, the officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to silence the Pakistani guns, and cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, they added.

Saturday's ceasefire violation comes just days after the Indian security forces neutralised four heavily armed suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in an encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early on Thursday.

The deceased were given a chance to surrender, officials had said.

A truck, carrying the terrorists, who had recently infiltrated the India-Pakistan border, was stopped at Ban toll plaza in Nagrota area at 5 am for checking, but the driver left the vehicle and fled, the police official said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Pakistan High Commission official in Delhi regarding the Nagrota incident.