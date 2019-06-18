Take the pledge to vote

Soldier Killed in Encounter With Militants in J&K's Anantnag, Day After Army Major's Death

A police official said the search operation by security forces in Anantnag turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

June 18, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Image for representation (PTI )
Srinagar: A jawan died in an encounter with militants Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, a day after an Army major was killed during a gunbattle in the district.

Acting on credible input about the presence of militants in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday morning.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated. A jawan was injured in the gunbattle, he said adding that he succumbed at a hospital. The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, he said.

On Monday, an Army major was killed and another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter with militants in the district's Achabal area. A militant was also killed.

Militants also targeted an Army patrol unit with a vehicle fitted with an improvised explosive device in Pulwama district Monday. Nine jawans and two civilians were injured in the blast. They are recuperating at a hospital.

The site of the blast was 27 km from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber in February in which 40 jawans were killed.

