Soldier Killed in Gunbattle With Terrorists Trying to Cross LoC in J&K's Poonch
The Indian Army observed suspicious movement of terrorists in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district around 2.30 am, he said.
Representative image.
Jammu: A soldier was killed in a gunbattle with terrorists who, aided by the cover fire by the Pakistan Army, tried to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army observed suspicious movement of terrorists in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district around 2.30 am, he said.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, Sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to the nearest medical aid centre, where he succumbed to injuries.
"The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and abetted terrorists who were involved in suspicious movement in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district around 2.30 am," the defence spokesman said.
Sulagekar, 21, belonged to Uchagaon village in Belgavi district of Karnataka. He is survived by his mother.
"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said.
According to reports, the terrorists were part of BAT team, who had infiltrated into this side of LoC to attack an Army listening post.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Viral Visiting Card Got a Pune Domestic Worker Hundreds of Job Offers
- Instagram Influencer Gives Restaurant 1-Star Rating For Not Giving Her Discount
- Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga