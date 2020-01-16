Soldier Killed, Three Injured as Avalanche Hits Army Post in Kargil

Jammu: A soldier was killed and three others were injured when an avalanche hit an army post in Drass belt of Ladakh's Kargil district on Thursday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the army post in Mushkoh valley in which four soldiers were buried, they said. One soldier died while three injured were rescued, they added.

