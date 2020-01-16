English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Soldier Killed, Three Injured as Avalanche Hits Army Post in Kargil
The avalanche hit the army post in Mushkoh valley in which four soldiers were buried, officials said. One soldier died while three injured were rescued.
Image for representation
Jammu: A soldier was killed and three others were injured when an avalanche hit an army post in Drass belt of Ladakh's Kargil district on Thursday, officials said.
The avalanche hit the army post in Mushkoh valley in which four soldiers were buried, they said. One soldier died while three injured were rescued, they added.
