Soldier Killed, Three Injured in IED Blast in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam District

A soldier was killed and three others were injured in an IED explosion triggered by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

Four soldiers of an Army patrol team sustained splinter injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast inside an abandoned building of a school at Subhanpora in Kulgam district, a police spokesman said here.

The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and then evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here, he said. One of the injured soldiers succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the spokesman added.

Earlier, a defence spokesman had said the soldiers were injured in a grenade attack. However, the police spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that a rudimentary IED with a low-powered explosive and ball bearings was planted in an abandoned building inside the school premises, where the Army jawans used to visit on a routine basis.

"The IED was planted by terrorists probably during the night hours. In this incident, four jawans of 24RR sustained injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Among the injured, one Army jawan succumbed and attained martyrdom," he added. The spokesman said as FIR has been lodged and investigation is in progress.