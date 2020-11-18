News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Soldier Killed, Two Others Injured After Avalanche Hits Army Post in Jammu and Kashmir

Representative image of an avalanche.

The avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district late on Tuesday night, the officials said.

A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district late on Tuesday night, the officials said.

They said an Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in the incident. The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital.


