Soldier Part of 2016 Surgical Strike Killed in Gunfight Along the LoC
Sandeep Singh had sustained bullet injuries during an operation in the Tangdhar sector in which five terrorists were eliminated. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.
The slain soldier had taken part in the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the LoC in September 2016. (Image: ANI)
Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Singh who was killed a day ago in a gunfight in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC).
The slain soldier had taken part in the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the LoC in September 2016.
"In a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lieutenant General A.K. Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said here.
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and representatives from various security agencies were also present.
The Lance Naik had sustained bullet injuries during an operation in the Tangdhar sector in which five terrorists were eliminated. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, Kalia added.
Singh, 30, had joined the Army in 2007. He belonged to Kotla Khurd village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and is survived by his wife.
His mortal remains were flown to his native place where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
