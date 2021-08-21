Soldier Posted in Jammu Seeks Protection for Parents in Odisha, Fears They Might End Their Lives

The entire nation recently celebrated the 75th Independence Day with pomp and grandeur and the heroics of our brave soldiers were lauded by all countrymen. However, amid the celebrations, a soldier posted in Jammu took to the social media to bring to light the alleged injustice and harassment meted out to his aging parents back home in Odisha. The soldier, identified as Nanegopal Mohapatra, uploaded a video in which he narrated the ordeal of his parents who were allegedly being harassed by their neighbor over a land dispute at Tinidesha village in Balasore district.

In the video, Mohapatra appealed for providing protection to his parents who have vowed to end their lives owing to the mental torture and harassment they have been enduring. “After a lot of thinking, I decided to rake up the issue on social media. My parents are being harassed and they are contemplating ending their lives. While I am busy protecting the borders of the country, my parents are not safe back home,” the soldier can be heard saying in the video. Mohapatra said the life of a soldier is tough and every day is a struggle for them.

“How can we perform our duty well when our families back home are not safe. My neighbor, with some miscreants, is continuously harassing my parents. They have made false allegations against me as well. A police official posted at the outpost is harassing my parents who are devastated now,” he said.

The soldier’s father, Manoranjan said, “The neighbours forcibly stopped the construction work of our house. False allegations are being levelled against us and we are unable to make rounds of the police station over such issues."

The soldier’s mother alleged, “Intentionally some people are disturbing my husband in land dispute. Particular two person in our village are threatening us regularly and telling very rough words. We complain near police out post but police not responding properly. We are very much worried about our lives."

Meanwhile, the SDPO at Nilagiri, Ritesh Mohapatra said that an inquiry has been conducted into the matter after the administration came across the viral video.

There is a dispute between the soldier’s family and others in the village over the construction of a house by the former. In July this year, efforts were made to resolve the issue amicably. Later, a civil suit was filed against the soldier and his family members by the rivals. Yesterday, a police team visited the soldier’s family for an inquiry. However, they did not cooperate the police,” claimed the SDPO.

