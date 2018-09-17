English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soldier Shoots 2 Colleagues Dead, Kills Self in Himachal Pradesh; Probe Ordered
The incident occurred at 2.30 am in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Cantonment.
Representative Image (Photo: Getty Images)
Shimla: A soldier allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues from his unit and killed himself Monday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Cantonment, a defence spokesperson said.
He shot himself after killing the two Army personnel. The incident occurred at 2.30 am, Defence Spokesperson Colonel Davinder Anand said.
He said the soldier was posted to the unit six months back.
The spokesperson said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
The reason for this unfortunate incident would be ascertained in the inquiry, Anand said.
To further queries, he said "Other details are still not available."
