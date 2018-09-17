GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Soldier Shoots 2 Colleagues Dead, Kills Self in Himachal Pradesh; Probe Ordered

The incident occurred at 2.30 am in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Cantonment.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2018, 4:00 PM IST
Representative Image (Photo: Getty Images)
Shimla: A soldier allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues from his unit and killed himself Monday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Cantonment, a defence spokesperson said.

He shot himself after killing the two Army personnel. The incident occurred at 2.30 am, Defence Spokesperson Colonel Davinder Anand said.

He said the soldier was posted to the unit six months back.

The spokesperson said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The reason for this unfortunate incident would be ascertained in the inquiry, Anand said.

To further queries, he said "Other details are still not available."
