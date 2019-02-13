English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soldier Shoots Himself With Service Rifle Inside Army Camp in J-K
Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab, was on a guard duty at a post in a transit camp at Panama Chowk where he shot himself in the head on Tuesday.
Image for representation only.
Jammu: A 30-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an Army camp here, a police official said Wednesday.
Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab, was on a guard duty at a post in a transit camp at Panama Chowk where he shot himself in the head on Tuesday, the official said.
His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and found him dead on the spot, he said.
The body was handed over to the Army for last rites after completion of the legal formalities, the official said.
The motive behind Singh taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.
