Soldier Shoots Himself With Service Rifle Inside Army Camp in J-K

Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab, was on a guard duty at a post in a transit camp at Panama Chowk where he shot himself in the head on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Soldier Shoots Himself With Service Rifle Inside Army Camp in J-K
Jammu: A 30-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an Army camp here, a police official said Wednesday.

Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab, was on a guard duty at a post in a transit camp at Panama Chowk where he shot himself in the head on Tuesday, the official said.

His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and found him dead on the spot, he said.

The body was handed over to the Army for last rites after completion of the legal formalities, the official said.

The motive behind Singh taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

