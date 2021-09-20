CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Soldier Shot Dead by Colleague in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir: Army
1-MIN READ

Soldier Shot Dead by Colleague in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir: Army

An Army soldier was shot dead by his colleague following an argument during a patrol in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sept 20. (File photo: PTI)

An Army soldier was shot dead by his colleague following an argument during a patrol in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sept 20. (File photo: PTI)

An army spokesperson said that the incident took place at Lassipura village in the Kupwara district this afternoon.

An Army soldier was shot dead by his colleague following an argument during a patrol in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A defence spokesman here said the incident took place at Lassipura village in the Kupwara district this afternoon.

“The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier," the spokesman said. The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest military hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he added.

He said an enquiry as per the laid down procedures has been ordered into the incident. “All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the investigation," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 20, 2021, 23:08 IST