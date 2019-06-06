Take the pledge to vote

Soldier Shot Dead in South Kashmir Village

In the incident, Manzoor suffered critical bullet wounds and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, a police officer said.

Updated:June 6, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Image for Representational Purpose. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Srinagar: A Territorial Army(TA) Soldier was shot dead by suspected militants at Sadoora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

A police officer said that the militants opened fire upon the soldier namely Manzoor Ahmad Beg son of Abdul Salam Beg at his residence at Sadoora village late this evening.

In the incident, Manzoor suffered critical bullet wounds and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, a police officer said.

Manzoor, was posted with army's 34 RR in Shopian and was on leave when the incident occurred.

He said that soon after the incident, a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants.​

