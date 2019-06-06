English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soldier Shot Dead in South Kashmir Village
In the incident, Manzoor suffered critical bullet wounds and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, a police officer said.
Image for Representational Purpose. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Srinagar: A Territorial Army(TA) Soldier was shot dead by suspected militants at Sadoora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening.
A police officer said that the militants opened fire upon the soldier namely Manzoor Ahmad Beg son of Abdul Salam Beg at his residence at Sadoora village late this evening.
In the incident, Manzoor suffered critical bullet wounds and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, a police officer said.
Manzoor, was posted with army's 34 RR in Shopian and was on leave when the incident occurred.
He said that soon after the incident, a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
Monday 03 June , 2019 Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
- Availability, Affordability, Practicality: The Indian Telco’s Battle for 5G Spectrum
- Black Mirror Striking Vipers Review: One of the Best Episodes on Alternate Reality
- Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales
- ICC Had the Perfect Response to Michael Vaughan Complaining About 'King' Kohli Sketch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results