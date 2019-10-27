Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Soldiers Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri Ecstatic After PM Modi's Surprise Visit on Diwali

Modi visited the border district in Jammu region, his first to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, coinciding with Infantry Day celebrations.

Sana Fazili | PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Soldiers Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri Ecstatic After PM Modi's Surprise Visit on Diwali
PM Modi while addressing soldiers in Rajouri.

Jammu After celebrating Diwali with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Army personnel guarding the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were ecstatic and said they are happy and proud after his surprise visit.

Modi visited the border district in Jammu region, his first to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, coinciding with Infantry Day celebrations.

The prime minister interacted with the soldiers at BG Brigade headquarters in the town.

Though a majority of the jubilant soldiers avoided comment on the prime minister's visit, only a few talked to the reporters in a hurry while leaving the venue.

"We have never thought of meeting the prime minister whose visit make our Diwali a memorable one," one of the soldiers told reporters while leaving the venue after the departure of Modi.

He said the visit of Modi was a big surprise and "we are feeling happy and proud after meeting him."

Praising the prime minister for celebrating the Diwali festival with them, another soldier said such a gesture came as a morale booster for the soldiers who are working round-the-clock to secure the borders of the country.

"Prime minister is very good and lauded our role in safeguarding the border of the country... He assured that his government is behind us and will do whatever possible for us in acknowledgement of our service to the nation," he said.

According to official figures, the Pakistani army violated ceasefire along the LoC over 2,100 times this year, leaving 29 Indians dead and scores of others injured.

Of them, eight people, including five soldiers were killed this month alone. Four of them lost their lives in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch which witnessed the major brunt of the cross-border firing this year.

The soldiers said the prime minister asked them to continue their vigil along the border for peace in the region.

"The morale of the Pakistani army is down and it is resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violation under frustration," another soldier said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram