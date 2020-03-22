Take the pledge to vote

Soldiers Missing, Casualties Feared After Encounter Between Naxals and State Forces in Bastar

While no official statement has been made on the issue, sources in the know say 17 soldiers were missing, four were reported critical and some feared dead after the Saturday afternoon encounter.

Suhas Munshi | News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Representative image

In a major encounter near Sukma between Naxals and state forces, jawans of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) are feared to have lost their lives. Sources say that an encounter broke out between Naxals and state forces on Saturday afternoon in Bastar's Sukma area.

While no official statement has been made on the issue, sources in the know say 17 soldiers were missing, four were reported critical and some feared dead. According to some sources in the state police department, of those missing, three jawans are said to have made their way back to their base camps.

Senior police officials on condition of anonymity said that rescue work in the area was being hampered by constant rains and low visibility. According to sources an encounter broke out between the state forces and Naxals around 12:30 pm. This is likely to be the biggest encounter between the state forces and Naxals this year.

