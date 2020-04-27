Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Soldier’s Virtual Goodbye to Mother After Her Death Underscores Pain, Struggles Caused by Covid-19

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has turned into a symbol of hardships wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poornima Murali | CNN

Updated:April 27, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Soldier’s Virtual Goodbye to Mother After Her Death Underscores Pain, Struggles Caused by Covid-19
Sathivel bids goodbye to her mother via a video call after her death.

Chennai: A jawan posted in the hinterlands of Rajasthan sobbed uncontrollably into his phone as the camera turned upon the colourless visage of his late mother as she lay supine in her final rites in central Tamil Nadu. The video call sendoffs are likely to be count among a host of other life-changing phenomena the coronavirus will thrust on mankind.

Sathivel, a 42-year-old member of the Indian Army, has been in Rajasthan even as the health of his mother went on the decline. Left with no choice, he appeared on a video call to witness the funeral of his mother. Relatives turned focus on her face amid a mounting chorus of mourning, pushing Sakthivel towards renewed sobs. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has turned into a symbol of hardships wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Tamil Nadu, several instances have highlighted the travails of sufferers in the times of Covid-19. For instance, a cancer patient was stopped at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border while on his way for treatment. The patient’s attendant claims that he had all the necessary passes required for travel.

The government officials have tried hard to ensure delivery of healthcare for non-coronavirus patients even as beds are fast filling up with new cases. However, there is mounting evidence that the healthcare, usually available for the masses, is turning into a privilege in the times of pandemic.

