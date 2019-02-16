LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Soldiers Will Decide Punishment For Pulwama Perpetrators: PM Modi's Warning Message to Pak

The PM warned that even if the terrorist organisations try to hide, they will be sought out and punished for the crime they have committed.

Updated:February 16, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Soldiers Will Decide Punishment For Pulwama Perpetrators: PM Modi's Warning Message to Pak
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yavatmal: Asserting that the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama will not go in vain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

At a public function in Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district, where he launched a number of projects, Modi also slammed Pakistan saying it has become a synonym for terrorism.

"Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain. Our security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack," the prime minister said, and warned that even if the terrorist organisations try to hide, they will be sought out and punished for the crime they have committed.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"All of us can feel the pain of families of the Pulwama martyrs. We understand your anger," Modi said.

Referring to Pakistan, the prime minister said, "A nation which is on the verge of bankruptcy has now become the second name for terror."

Modi also sought to know from the people present at the event whether they were happy with his work and the efforts he was taking.

At the event, the prime minister inaugurated an Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal students and handed over the keys of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to some of the beneficiaries.

Modi flaged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train service through video link and also distributed certificates and cheques under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women Self-Help Groups.

