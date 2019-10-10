'Sole Concern is Winning Elections': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Slams BJP for Using the 'Jawan Card'

New Delhi: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija on Thursday criticised the ruling BJP for "using the Jawan card" to get votes. Her tweets come as the leader of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and former Chief Minister of the state along with several mainstream political leaders remains under detention 66 days after the scrapping of Article 370.

"BJP uses the Jawan card & hijacks their sacrifices to get votes. But truth is that if Kashmiris are treated as cannon fodder, troops have become pawns to contain unrest in the valley. The ruling party doesn’t care about jawans or Kashmiris. Sole concern is winning elections," read the scathing tweet by Iltija using her mother's Twitter handle.

She further questioned the government's narrative of normalcy in Kashmir. "What explains 9 lakh troops in Kashmir if everything's normal?" she asked. "They aren't there because of an imminent attack from Pakistan but simply to quell protests."

In the weeks leading upto the government's move to scrap Article 370, over 1 lakh paramilitary personnel were deployed in the state. The government had at that time defended the deployment of additional troops by citing "terror threats"

Along with additional personnel, the government also enforced a communications blockade in the state and issued an advisory against the entry of tourists.

Then on Thursday, the restriction on entry of tourists was lifted two months after the advisory was issued. The Jammu and Kashmir administration also released three politicians who were under detention since August 5. Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, and Shoiab Lone were released on various grounds, according to officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.